Turns out there's a worse feeling than opening the fridge only to find no delicious snacks inside, and it's something Stacey Lowe knows well.

The UK woman shared on Facebook the steps her fiance Dave Williams had taken to protect his precious chocolate from her — and please prepare to be equal parts outraged and amazed by the idea.

Sharing two pictures of their fridge, Ms Lowe revealed Mr Williams has taken to locking his junk food supplies in a plastic safe that only he can access, reports news.com.au.

Adding to the indignity, the box is see-through, meaning she can get a full view of all the delectable treats inside, which include a Cadbury block of chocolate just waiting to be opened.

Advertisement

"So this is what it has come too! (sic) You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens!" Ms Lowe wrote on Facebook.

If I was Stacey Lowe I'd be upset too - there's a whole block of untouched chocolate in there! Photo / Facebook

"Dave goes and buys a f***in fridge safe because he's an a***hole and doesn't want to share his chocolate with me anymore! Anyone want him? Surely this is break-up material right?! Pr**k!"

Ms Lowe's post has since been shared more than 53,000 times, with more than 101,000 people commenting on her fiance's "cruel" and "definitely a deal breaker" move to preserve his tasty treats.



"I'd burn the house down," one person wrote, while another added they would "smash that sh*t wide open" using a bat.

"Why would anyone do this to their spouse," one person commented.

Others recommended Ms Lowe take revenge by taking the safe box out of the fridge.

"Sit the box out in a warm sunny spot … tell him where it is when he goes to the fridge for it," one person said.

"Chuck it in the rubbish then no one can have any," added another.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, plenty of others admired Mr Williams' bold move and said they needed a fridge safe in their life.

"Keeps the kids out of our stash!" one woman wrote, tagging her partner.

The brand behind the fridge safe, Lockabox, also weighed in on the drama, first by revealing it was the company responsible for Ms Lowe's "annoyance".

"It looks like Stacey's (future) husband has taken matters into his own hands by securing away his chocolate treats, choosing to keep them safe and secure in plain sight! Only for himself to access … What a tease!" the company wrote on Facebook.