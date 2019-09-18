A UK woman who was fighting severe anxiety died from a heart attack after her mother accidentally sent her hundreds of angry emojis on Facebook.

Shabina Miah, 33, posted video from an evening out at the circus and her mother, Angela Miah, attempted to like her post.

Due to a fault on her iPad she instead sent hundreds of angry emojis, infuriating her daughter who blocked her and refused to speak with her.

Angela Miah went to visit her daughter at home to try and explain the error but left after the pair clashed.

Shabina Miah was found dead by her mother the next morning after she failed to turn up to an appointment.

Her mother told an inquest into her death: "I was quite hysterical at the time and I knew that she had gone. The emergency man on the phone telling me to do CPR but I knew it was too late."

Post mortem tests showed she suffered congestive cardiac failure.

She had been struggling with drug use and depression prior to the incident.

Her mother told the inquest: ''My iPad was playing up and I saw she posted on Facebook a little video of part of the circus."

"I went to put a 'like' on it but an angry face came up. I pressed it again and it wouldn't go."

"There were 100s of angry faces and she had taken it the wrong way."

''She blocked me and I tried to ring her and text her but wouldn't answer."

"I was upset that she was upset with me. Because she wouldn't answer I went round and we ended up having an argument and I was very distressed."

Tests showed Shabina had traces of cocaine in her system which may have caused her congestive cardiac failure.

Assistant Coroner Michael Wallbank recorded a conclusion of drug-related death.

"It is clear Shabina had used cocaine prior to her death possibly to counter her state of mind but there is no evidence to suggest she took a particular excessive amount.''