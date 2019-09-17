Australian teenager Dolly Everett took her own life after being the victim of debilitating bullying. Now, her parents are pushing for people to consider the implications of their words before saying anything that could be hurtful.

In January last year, Everett, just 14, took her life to end the relentless torment of bullies.

Her Northern Territory parents Kate and Tick and sister Meg have gone on to set up a charity, Dolly's Dream, in the young teen's legacy.

According to AAP, a short film supported by Dolly's parents and directed by 15-year-old Charlotte McLaverty will be released today to raise awareness around the dangers of online bullying.

It conveys the story of a young girl being harassed by bullies via technology.

As each message comes through on social media or text, a small stone is thrown at the girl, causing mental and physical harm.

Amy "Dolly" Everett modelled for Akubra hats when she was a little girl. In January last year she took her own life after being a victim of bullying. Photo / Supplied news.com.au

It happens wherever she goes - sitting on the couch, eating dinner with her family and when she takes a bath.

All the while, her family appear unaware of what is going on.

In the end, the video poses the question: "Are your words doing damage?"

Dolly's mother, Kate Everett, hopes the video will prompt teens to let someone know if they're being bullied.

She told AAP: "Dolly left us with a message that was 'Speak, even if your voice shakes'. I hope that this video will touch home for a lot of teens and help them understand that speaking up about bullying can help to stop it.

"And I hope it reveals to parents how cyber-bullying can happen anywhere, even at the dining table or watching TV with the family."

Kate and Tick Everett, Dolly's parents. Photo / Supplied news.com.au

As well as the release of the video, a resource will be available online with information about staying safe when using technology.

"With these new resources, we hope to reset the discussion around cyber-bullying," Everett told AAP.

"We're asking teens to start a conversation among themselves and we're providing parents with the right tools so they can be part of the solution."

The soundtrack to the short film is a song by Billie Eilish, who has famously spoken about her problems with bullying and is also backing the video.

WHERE TO GET HELP NOW

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (24/7)

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (24/7)

• OUTLINE: 0800 688 5463

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.