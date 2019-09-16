A bridezilla has been slammed for her unreasonable expectations of her guests, demanding the fork out a minimum of US$400 ($626) on her wedding gift.

The bride-to-be, who remains anonymous, posted her extensive list of gift ideas on social media including a spreadsheet to ensure no one doubles up on presents.

Included in the list is $626 in cash, or the same amount on a gift card to some luxury shopping outlets, designer clothes and other expensive ideas.

In a post to Reddit, the bride revealed her expectations and said the "are no exceptions".

"So we are all aware that my wedding is coming up in October.

"To all those coming to my wedding, there are a list of gifts that you can bring. You MUST choose from the list or consult me first. There are no exceptions.

"Any KitchenMaid appliances over US$350 this does NOT mean regular kitchen items like an apron or spatula. I'm talking about their stand mixer, blender, etc.

"Any Gucci or Louis Vuitton purses. Other purses are allowed but please consult me first.

"Any clothes over US$400 from Calvin Klein, Moschino or Nora's.

"New floor tiles for the entire house [I know this one is a bit of a stretch but I'd gladly appreciate it].

"A new car or new trim for my car, or anything in relation to the car.

"US$400 or more in gift cards to the following places: Fifth Sak's Avenue, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Whole foods, Sprouts, maybe even JCPenny. Other places are acceptable but please talk to me first.

"Any Korean or Asian beauty products totalling US$400 or more, any HIGH CLASS paintings or decorations totalling US$400 or more, or a cash gift of US$400 or more.

"A cash gift of US$400 or more."

A bridezilla has asked her wedding guests to spend a minimum of $US400 ($NZ626) on a present. Photo / Reddit

In the post, the bride confirms she expects everyone to spend at least US$400, but says she will make an exception for slightly less if it is discussed before the wedding.

She also provides a link to a spreadsheet so guests won't double up before declaring it is "first come first serve".

"Remember to apply early if you don't want to get me a Gucci purse or anything you don't want to get."

Social media users have since responded to the post, with many slamming the bride for her extraordinarily high expectations and rude demands.

"Intersecting all the gifts are about her [clothes, purses]. Who buys someone a purse for their wedding gift?" one person said.

"This is just rude tbh. Presents aren't because you are entitled to them. They're because I want to show you my love and appreciation," said another.

"I'd show up with whatever I thought she'd like that I could afford and if I'm turned away at the door I'll return my gift and get my money back," said a third.

"Any 'friend' that makes demands like this isn't a friend."

Others pointed out that there was not one single gift request on the list for her husband to be.

"Really looks like she's only shopping for herself? Why does her husband want Gucci purses?" one person pointed out.

"She also says 'my' wedding. I hope the groom gets the hell out of there!"

Another shared: "What about the groom? Aren't wedding gifts supposed to celebrate your union."

Some readers suggested wedding guests should sent a message to the bride by buying her a cheap US$5 gift.

Others suggested chipping in US$400 as money towards a divorce lawyer.