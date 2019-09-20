Paula Morris, the 2019 Katherine Mansfield Menton Fellow, meets New Zealanders in the French town where you'll find the grave of the founder of rugby, the ghost of Katherine Mansfield and mountainside gardens called Kauri, Rotorua and Three Kings.

It's late June in the South of France. Alexandra Boyle's mobile is ringing. She glances at it but doesn't answer. Another call and then another. Text messages flash. Boyle is a New Zealander – Christchurch-born, the family farm in nearby Oxford – but her domain now is a steep, terraced market garden, Le Jardin des Antipodes.

Her 2ha property is in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.