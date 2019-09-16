Wanting to help prevent climate change but unsure how? Take a look through this article to see what others are doing to make a difference.

Hamilton-based student Timia Harris first started taking notice of her waste consumption in February when she decided to make changes.

Taking a pen and paper she wrote down the single-use items in her life she could replace with sustainable alternatives.

Starting in the bathroom, she replaced bottles of shampoo with baking soda and water, and conditioner with apple cider vinegar and diluted water.

She also bought loose fruit and veg instead of plastic-wrapped product and started getting her pet food straight from the butcher.

Harris started off with a 30-litre bin which has reduced to just 10 litres, and her flat puts out only one bag of rubbish instead of three or four.

Hamilton-based student Timia Harris has made a number of changes. Photo / Supplied

"It's insane … I can't believe it and even my partner was amazed when he could see how much rubbish we go through now compared to three months ago.

"I think making a list is a great starting point because it can be quite overwhelming when you're starting out and wanting to make all these changes."

The amount of money they would spend each week also decreased, "that's one thing I couldn't quite believe, it's not expensive, it's doable".

"On average I'll spend $5 a week and now it's come down to a dollar a week that I spend on these kinds of [single-use] products, that's a substantial amount.

Chloe Rumsey and her partner have also made changes to their lives, buying only second-hand clothes where possible to reduce the number of clothes disposed of.

They are also extra conscious of food shopping, prioritising locally made product and items not packaged in plastic.

The Herald also asked our Environment Ministers what people should do to help prevent climate change.

"I use an electric car to get around, although Wellington is a small, beautiful city and I usually try to get around on foot," Climate Change Minister James Shaw said.

Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage said: "When I'm walking to work I try to keep an eye out for litter and pick it up ... I can to play a small part in reducing what ends up in streams and the ocean."

Five quick tips on how you can make a difference:

Change your commute

New Zealand's transport sector contributes 19 per cent of our total greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Ministry for the Environment.

Driving less would help make a difference - walking or cycling to your location is free, good for your health and has less impact on the environment.

Reducing the number of flights you take, where possible, has been proven to be one of the most effective climate change actions you can take.

Change how you eat

Red meat production produces more greenhouse gas emissions than production of chicken meat, fruit, vegetables and cereals.

Eating less red meat will help the environment and eating more fruit and vegetables instead will help reduce the risk of heart disease too.

Meanwhile, planting vegetables and fruits or buying local and in-season will make an impact.

Water woes

Water resources could be affected by ever-changing rainfall patterns and changes in temperature could see water demand soar.

By being proactive in developing water conservation measures, collecting rainwater for the garden and other household tasks would make a difference.

Reduce your energy use

Electricity and gas use produces greenhouse gases, so every time you flick the swing off you're making a difference.

Running the dishwasher and washing machine only when they're full and washing clothes in cold water and drying outside are also good practices to adopt.

Switching off lights when not in use and changing light bulbs to LEDs makes a difference too.

Reduce, reuse, recycle

Buy fewer things and consume less - reduce, reuse and recycle wherever possible.

Aluminum cans, steel cans, newspapers, magazines and plastic bottles are all recyclable and people should make a habit of recycling wherever possible.

When buying products, choose those packaged in recyclable materials, such as glass jars which can be reused as containers.

