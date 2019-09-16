Wanting to help prevent climate change but unsure how? Take a look through this article to see what others are doing to make a difference.

Hamilton-based student Timia Harris first started taking notice of her waste consumption in February when she decided to make changes.

Taking a pen and paper she wrote down the single-use items in her life she could replace with sustainable alternatives.

Starting in the bathroom, she replaced bottles of shampoo with baking soda and water, and conditioner with apple cider vinegar and diluted water.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She also bought loose fruit and veg instead of plastic-wrapped product and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Five quick tips on how you can make a difference: