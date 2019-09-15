COMMENT

Has your child ever broken their leg, arm, foot or clavicle? If not, you may be a bad parent.

The nation was outraged last week when a playground across from the Oval in Dunedin reopened. The wooden swing bridge sits a dizzying 5cm above the ground. That ground is covered with rubber matting to ensure a safe landing. Five centimetres is a long way to fall.

In the The Coddling of the American Mind Greg Lukianoff writes: "Protections come with costs, as kids miss out on opportunities to learn skills, independence, and risk assessment."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In that case this overly

Swings

Merry-go-round

Flying fox

Related articles:

Seesaw

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.