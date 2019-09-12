After just four months, Meghan Markle has officially finished her time on maternity leave. Returning to the spotlight of royal duties, she has launched a charity clothing range.

It's her first solo public engagement since Archie was born, and she was overheard saying: "I've got to get back to the baby - it's feeding time."

The launch event of the Jigsaw collection by her designer friend Misha Nonoo and high-end brands John Lewis and Marks and Spencer is the Duchess first foray into fashion design with a "Smart Set" capsule collection for women's charity Smart Works.

Meghan has been patron of the organisation since January, which works to empower women with the confidence and clothing to go to a job interview and launch a new career.

She was inspired to create new designs after visiting the charity and noticing the clothing donated "can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes."

"To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe," she wrote in the September issue of Vogue.

The Duchess, 38, arrived for her first solo engagement post-maternity leave with baby Archie wearing a white shirt and dark suit trousers from her collection. She stunned the fashionista crowd with an unscripted speech about the importance of supporting other women.

The range includes a dress, suit, white shirt and black tote bag and will be sold through high-street brands. Prices range from A$34 for the dress to $356 for the blazer, or $195 for the tote bag — which sold out within minutes of being released.

The white shirt is by Misha Nonoo, her friend and the designer behind the "husband" shirt she made famous during her first appearance with Prince Harry in Toronto.

The Duchess of Sussex said she was inspired to create the range as part of her quest to do "meaningful work" with UK communities.

Behind the scenes on the shoot for Meghan's Smart Set collection. Photo / Instagram

Meghan Markle has previously released a cookbook and is writing a children's book. Photo / Instagram

"It was just last September that we launched the 'Together' cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Now, one year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good," she said.

"In convening several companies rather than one, we've demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other — another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of."

The outfits are designed to make women feel better about returning to work. Each sale will include a donation to the charity. Photo / Instagram

At the launch in London's Oxford Street she arrived wearing Princess Diana's bracelet and butterfly earrings.

In unscripted remarks to the crowd, she reiterated her goal of supporting other women, saying: "I think it's really key in this day and age that we remember it's not just about the people you know you're supporting, it's about the people you don't know — that you may never know, may never meet."

"As women, it is 100 per cent our responsibility, I think, to support and up-lift each other.

"To champion each other so we aim to succeed, to not set each other up for failure but instead to really be there rallying round each other and say 'I want to help you'.

"And you may not ever meet that person but you know when you put on that blazer or that shirt or you carry that tote or put on those trousers and that dress that some other woman on the other side of this country is wearing that piece because you made that purchase."

The clothing has received some rave reviews from customers with one — called The Duchess — saying: "I particularly love love love the detail around the neckline it pretty and bold and feminine all at once. Also love the versatility and choice of the different colour offerings. Black, Navy and Pink. Well done to the creative and design team. #Sussexsquad"

Another described it as "smart, comfortable and an excellent length," however one customer said it was "disappointing" and "did not sit right on the neck at all and was tight around the cuff of the sleeve."

Smart Works client Kate, said her outfit "made me feel like a boss — powerful and strong. It just made me feel amazing; reminding me of how far I have come and the future I have in front of me."

Opinion on social media was divided with many praising her presence but some saying it was "shapeless" and "boring'.

For every item bought, one will be donated to the charity because "not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story; it reminds us we are in it together," Meghan said.

Writing in the September issue of Vogue, she said there was "often a misunderstanding about Smart Works being a makeover, a fashion show of "before and after", where a woman is magically transformed into something better than she was before.

"But to label it as such would not only be inaccurate, it would be missing the point. This is not a fairytale. In fact, if it's a cultural reference you're after, forget Cinderella — this is the story of Wonder Woman, ready to take on the world in her metaphorical and literal cape," she wrote.

Meghan has come under fire in Britain lately for travelling via private jet while promoting a message of sustainability and environmental welfare.

Prince Harry recently defended the couple's decision to take four private planes in 11 days as doing what's necessary to protect his family. However he also admitted "no one is perfect" and everyone could do more to protect the environment.

Meghan flew commercial to New York to watch the US Open after being criticised for taking private jets. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess has also ruffled feathers at the palace with her decision to guest edit the September issue of Vogue, pulling together 16 women in a Forces for Change issue but excluding the Queen and her sister-in-law.

She has reportedly written a children's book and is due to take her baby Archie on his first royal tour when the couple visit Africa in October.

Despite the criticism, Meghan appears determined to use her new found profile to improve the lives of girls and women.

"It's the enthusiasm of the volunteers, the earnestness of the staff and, most of all, the blushing, bashful and beautiful smile that crosses a client's face when she sees herself in the mirror, that I have found so profoundly compelling. Because in that moment, she feels special and emboldened," she has said.

Smart Works chair and founder Juliet Hughes-Hallett said the new collection "will make a significant difference in our ability to dress our clients in the high-quality clothes and accessories they need, giving her the opportunity regain her confidence, look fabulous and get the job."