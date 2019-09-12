Russian celebrity social media influencer twins have sparked outrage for recording a staged video showing them ordering sushi for a homeless man — just so they could win an iPhone.

Twins Adelya and Alina Fatkheev were seen walking down the street in designer clothing before coming across a homeless man in a wheelchair.

The twins then turn to each other and say "poor thing, he probably hasn't eaten for a long time".

The pair then call a restaurant, order food and have sushi delivered to the man.

Standing on either side of the man, who has been homeless for 28 years, the pair are seen feeding him sushi with chopsticks.

The twin sisters buy a homeless man sushi in a shameless publicity stunt. Photo / adelalinka_life / Instagram

But they caused outrage after showing themselves pretending to be concerned about the man named Yuri Zasorin. Photo / adelalinka_life/Instagram

But now their faking generosity has been exposed and branded "distasteful" after it emerged they were filming the video for a competition called "We Care" (or "Nam ne vsio ravno" in Russian).

Prizes included an iPhone XR, a PlayStation 4, an Apple Watch Series 4, and other expensive items.

The twins have since been slammed for their actions.

"These twins are so divorced from real life that they do not even understand how the poor can be helped," one critic said.

Another commented: "These hens don't give a damn about this homeless man, they wanted to get an iPhone, not help a person."

"So much hypocrisy in these forty-two seconds."

Local media confirmed the man was a homeless person identified as Yuri Zasorin.

He was born in 1973 in Kazan and was sent to a boarding school at the age of 3. He is unaware if he has any living relatives.

Zasorin is a former beekeeper who later found work on a construction site before losing his job and becoming homeless 28 years ago.

He ended up in a wheelchair in 2013 after sleeping rough and suffering massive frostbite to his legs.

It's not the first time the twins have made headlines.

In 2017, the sisters claimed they were looking for a "disgustingly rich" husband for them to share, adding suggestively that they "do everything together".