We do not feel truly independent until the age of 26, a survey suggests.

Adults believe it is harder than ever for the young to start fending for themselves.

The state of the economy, a longer time spent in education and a lack of effort were all blamed by those surveyed for the struggle to cut the apron strings.

By contrast, children in the 1980s were cooking family meals and helping out around the house even before they became teenagers.

The survey also revealed the top 50 signs of independence, including being able to budget efficiently, being financially independent from mum and dad, and paying your own bills.

Despite the legal age of adulthood now being 18 in the UK (and NZ), six in 10 adults do not believe this reflects the real age of independence.

Thirty-eight per cent of the 2000 over-25s surveyed by OnePoll, a marketing research company, admit they still rely on parents or guardians emotionally or otherwise.

Jermain Jackman, of the National Citizen Service Trust Board, which commissioned the research, said: "The age of independence is real and every young person experiences it. However, different people go through it at different times".

Here are 50 ways you can tell

1. Being financially independent

2. Moving out of your parents' home

3. Managing your bills

4. Buying a home

5. Having a job

6. Being able to budget

7. Having control of your bank account

8. Paying rent

9. Having savings

10. Paying your own mobile phone bill

11. Planning and going to do your weekly food shop

12. Washing your clothes

13. Buying household goods e.g. a vacuum cleaner or a mattress

14. Booking a doctor's and dentist's appointment

15. Being self-motivated

16. Owning a car

17. Buying your own clothes

18. Going on holiday without your parents

19. Making your own dinner

20. Voting

21. Being confident at taking on any task without help

22. Sorting out car problems

23. Travelling abroad alone

24. Passing your driving test

25. Having a baby

26. Buying your own towels

27. Having no problem saying 'No' to people

28. Being comfortable challenging other's opinions

29. Being confident talking to new people

30. Navigating public transport alone

31. Having life insurance

32. Not having a curfew

33. Reading a gas or electricity meter

34. Confidently being able to cook a roast dinner

35. Having a credit card

36. Changing a light bulb

37. Happily going out for a meal alone

38. Having your family and friends come to you for advice

39. Getting a pet without asking permission

40. Buying alcohol

41. Dressing weather-appropriately

42. Volunteering

43. Mowing the lawn

44. Buying toilet paper

45. Having sex

46. Owning cleaning products

47. Hosting dinner parties

48. Baking a cake without looking at a recipe

49. Putting up a tent

50. Having your own social media accounts