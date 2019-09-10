A driver who kicked a gay couple out of the car because they kissed has been fired by Uber.

The two women recorded the moment the driver refused to take them to the concert in New Jersey, US, after they kissed in the car.

They shared the video to their Facebook accounts and it ended up going viral.

The driver refused to take the two gay women because she said their "lifestyle" went against her beliefs.

Uber has confirmed the driver no longer works for the company.

"Uber does not tolerate discrimination in any form and we have been in contact with this rider," spokesman Grant Klinzman said.

"We removed the driver's access to the app as soon as we were made aware of this incident."

Kristin Michele and Jenn Mangan were on their way to a concert on Friday night when they shared a kiss on the cheek inside the taxi.

The diver saw it, pulled over and demanded the two customers get out of the car.

Michele asked the driver if she is kicking them out because they are gay.

"Yes, I am. Yes. Get out," the driver responds.

In the video, the woman argued she can refuse service to whoever she wants to.

Uber obviously disagreed.