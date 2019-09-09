Under new laws being proposed in Australia, parents could be fined for telling their kids off while driving.

The National Transport Commission is coming up with new laws to prevent distractions, reports the Daily Mail.

Factors such as technology, children and animals are all subject to the creation of new rules.

Looking away for two seconds or more could result in a penalty.

Advertisement

The present rules were created in 1999 and are being revised to correspond with the rise of people using technology while they drive.

According to The Daily Mail, the amended laws will mean drivers can legally use their phones more than they can now when behind the wheel.

If the laws pass, drivers will be fined for looking away for more than two seconds to tell their children off. Photo / Getty Images

Royal Automobile Association of South Australia (RAA) spokesman Charles Mountain shared with Adelaide newspaper The Advertiser: "This will lead to a much better understanding of what all the distractions are in a vehicle other than a mobile phone."

"Existing legislation is not effective for emerging technology like smartphones."

The proposed amendments would mean that navigation programs and featured controlled by voice would be permitted.

"Innovation has made it difficult to differentiate between functions that could distract drivers and functions that may improve safety outcomes," said Mountain.

Currently, there are multiple functions of technology that haven't been clarified in the road rules.