A lawyer has revealed she works part-time as a prostitute and says she once made $55,000 in just three weeks with her side hustle.

The lawyer and mother from Iowa, US, wants to take the stigma out of prostitution and says she started her part-time job three years ago, with the support of her husband.

Katherine Sears, 30, spends blocks of three weeks at a time working at a brothel in the state of Nevada, where prostitution is legal.

"I like sex. Sex is fun, and I can get paid for it," she told KCCI.

"I think the more we talk about it, the better our chances are of getting the decriminalisation that we're pursuing," she said.

"We're not going to have legislation change if we're passive about it."

Her husband John says he has no issue with his wife's second job. In fact, she was already working as a prostitute when the two met at law school.

On a typical month, Katherine spends a week in Iowa practising law and three weeks in Nevada working at the brothel.

On a busy day, she says she sees about 10 to 15 clients.

She never worries about sexually transmitted diseases.

"You're really less likely to get an STD from a prostitute than you are from the general public," she said.

She explained she has regular check-ups and is given the right to turn down clients whenever she wants.

The lawyer as also become a mother four months ago and has been taking a break from prostitution to look after her newborn boy and focus on her law practice.

She welcomed her first child four months ago. Photo / KCCI

She wants people to stop thinking of prostitution as a lesser job or a bad career option.

"Prostitutes are people. Prostitutes I've known are some of the best people I've known," she said.

"I think a lot of people are upset about prostitution without understanding what it is they are being upset about."

She says she finds sex work empowering.

"We degrade women who are open about sexuality," she said.

"You're supposed to be this way and if you're not this way, you're bad. So, I think it's a lot of indoctrination."