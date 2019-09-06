A bakery in Sydney has gone viral after the owners posted a cheeky notice telling local residents they're ready for their son to get married and move out of home.

The note was posted outside Lims Hot Bread in Eastwood, in northwest Sydney, with owners Yen and Hay Lim announcing they would close the store for a short amount of time to attend their daughter's wedding.

"We have an exciting announcement. Our daughter, Julianne will be getting married on 7th September," the note read.

The note said after sending their daughter off to get married, the couple would 'be planning on how to get rid of their son'. Photo/ Facebook

"Mr and Mrs Lim will be preparing to send off their daughter and will then be planning on how to get rid of their son."

The note was snapped by a passer-by and shared on local Facebook group Humans of Eastwood Daily, where it quickly went viral, attracting more than 1200 reactions and 290 comments, news.com.au reports.

Their son, Brandon, 18, told The Daily Telegraph he was shocked to see what his parents wrote about him.

"I wasn't expecting that … I thought, 'What the hell?'" Brandon said. "I think I am a catch."

Mrs Lim said the note was intended as a joke with her customers and didn't really want her son, who is in his first year of a business degree, to move out of home.

The family has run the same business for the past 25 years and said they often joked with customers.

"Eastwood is becoming part of our family so we always joke around," Mrs Lim said.

Julianne said her parents owned the business before she was born. She joked the whole suburb knew she was getting married.

"My parents opened the bakery the year I was born and some customers have watched me grow since I was a baby," Julianne said.

Lims Hot Bread reopened earlier this month after the short closure.