Have you ever just drank so much you decide what you really need as a nightcap is an olive and cucumber sandwich? No? Then you probably won't relate to this story.

Twitter user Anna James, from London, decided to finish her night out with friends with her first ever Subway sandwich - and it made her go viral on social media.

The 20-year-old chose a Subway sandwich with cheese, olives and cucumber... and nothing else.

first time in subway and the worker took a picture of my order 😭😭 am I doing this wrong pic.twitter.com/wNZoPCdmxj — anna 🐱 (@annajames33) August 31, 2019

The order was so bizarre the Subway worker took a photo of it.

Twitter users were just as baffled by the choice of fillings as the man was.

"Jesus Christ Anna who does order a subway like that??" on person wrote.

"I can probably, think of literally 1000 sandwiches that beat this right now? The first one being just butter. Just bread and butter beats cheese and cucumber," someone else said.

"This the worst sandwich I've ever seen," another Twitter user added.