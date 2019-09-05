An 83-year-old grandmother who is single recently decided to jump on Tinder — but not to find the one.

For 8 months, Hattie Retroage has been swiping right on younger men on the match-making app to fulfil her sexual needs.

Speaking to Barcroft TV, the former dancer revealed why she preferred the younger generation for casual sex.

During her time using several match-making apps, Hattie has found a selection of casual lovers she has matched with, revealing he had met close to 50 men in eight months. Photo / Getty Images

"Younger men, they get off on getting a woman off – very different from when I was younger," she said.

The New York-based mum-of-two and grandma was married for over 25 years and revealed that she and her ex-husband had a "wonderful sex life".

However, when they divorced less than 30 years ago instead of getting remarried she went out with a lot of men.

She first out an ad out in a newspaper seeking younger men and claims she auditioned potential partners.

When she began dating, she had hoped to find a meaningful connection with another man, but decided to put emotions aside as she fell into depression.

"I screw, I sleep with, I make love with many men and not one of them has said, 'I want you for my life'," she said.

Now, she only dates men years younger to keep herself happy.

Her Tinder bio reads: "Hattie, 83, fascinating older beauty. Seeking a steady younger friend/lover for a shared life of adventure and passion. No pro-Trump and no players."

The youngest man she has been with was 18, although she believes he was older and lied about his age.

Retroage is currently dating Shaun, 33, a 50 years age difference.

"I'm not agonising," she said. "I'm grateful that at this age and this stage that I have as many lovers as I want.

"My life goal is to change the awful, decrepit view of ageing – view and experience, and turn it into something exciting. A life-loving adventure.

Hattie's date Shaun, aged 33, on the streets of NYC. Photo / Getty Images

"The depth of life, you can't avoid it. But the shallowness of good sex, that's what is good enough for me."

Hattie said that she is often referred to as a "cougar" but is trying to reverse the negative preconceptions attached to the lifestyle.

"Cougars, as I see them, are not beasts of prey, they are an exquisite animal," she said.

"I'm never on the prowl. I never approach a man, men always approach me."