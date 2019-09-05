If there's one thing Jennifer Aniston fans can't get over, it's her ageless beauty.

The 50-year-old has stunned in yet another photo shoot cover, this time for InStyle's October issue.

The US magazine took a series of images of Jen flaunting iconic looks from the '60s and '70s, but one image in particular had fans in awe, racking up more than 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

The photo fans branded Jennifer Aniston as "ageing backwards" in. Photo / InStyle Magazine

It showed the Friends star posing as a '60s "bombshell", channelling her inner Catherine Deneuve, a French actress, model and producer.

"Omg is she ageing backwards," one fan commented on the InStyle's Instagram post.

She posed for InStyle magazine's October issue in five different cover photos. Photo / InStyle Magazine

"Damn it !! Is she even real???" asked another.

"And not one wrinkle … amazing …" said a third.

Others went on to say out of all five covers, this is their favourite.

"Of all 5 covers … this is (hands down) down my fave," a fan said.

Fans continue to be in awe of her ageless beauty. Photo / InStyle Magazine

"No matter how much she grows up, still she most beautiful woman."

"This one is my fav cover!"

When it comes to ageing, there's one thing Jen said she refused to embrace — and that's grey hair.

She admitted to the publication she would never let herself go grey.

"I'm not gonna lie — I don't want grey hair," she said in the October issue of the fashion magazine.

She admitted she would be keeping her monthly appointments with her colourist until the bitter end.

She admits she'll never let her signature locks go grey. Photo / InStyle Magazine

However, Jen, who shot to fame as "Rachel" in the hugely successful '90s show at age 25, said despite turning 50 earlier this year, she didn't feel any different.

"Fifty was the first time I thought, 'Well, that number'," she said.

"I don't know what it is because I don't feel any different.

Jen said she felt physically "incredible" and found it "weird" that people would say, "You look amazing for your age."

She says she feels better than ever since turning 50 in February. Photo / InStyle Magazine

"I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage," she said.

While there tends to be a stigma associated with woman in their 50s in the entertainment industry, Jen told InStyle she felt more in control than ever.

"Women were never allowed to have power," she explained. "Power feels sexy to me today, as does women's intelligence and how capable and creative they are."

It's not the first time the actress has stunned on the cover of a magazine.

In May, she posed topless for a sexy photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar.

She rocked a confident look as she bared her midriff with one hand covering her modesty and the other ruffling her hair.

She completed the sassy look with black, fitted Hermes shorts, Wolford stockings and black Gianvito Rossi heels.

Again, fans were amazed by her ageless beauty, with hundreds flooding the magazine's Instagram post of the cover to say how amazing she looked.

"SHE DOESN'T AGE!!" one person commented, while another added: "She still looks fabulous."

"She looks like 20," said another.

"My god! She's amazing!"

For the feature, Jen spoke of all things life and love while sharing another important message.

"I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them — no matter what age you are — is important. There shouldn't be any kind of shame or discomfort around it," she said.