British TV show host Piers Morgan has hit out at celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, describing his food as "inedible, horrible gruel".

The TV host made the comments on his morning show after revealed he tried one of Ramsay's vegan dishes at this week's GQ Awards.

The Good Morning Britain host criticised his co-star Susanna Reid's vegan dish.

"I had the crab and the beef Wellington and Susanna went for the vegan option," Morgan said.

"My wife got given that even though she didn't want it and both of them declared it one of the most disgusting things they'd ever eaten," he added.

"So there's veganism. There's the future, no more beef Wellington because Gordon's now into vegan food or pretending to be because it's making him 'ker-ching'.

"The truth is that it was inedible, horrible gruel. Whereas I had a beautifully cooked beef Wellington, which was delicious."

Reid said she "seemed to have a plate of lentils in a sort of red wine reduction".

Morgan had a lot to say after the GQ Awards and not all his negativity went in Ramsay's direction.

He also blasted David Beckham, hours before the awards, and joked about him receiving the Editor's Special Award.

"Well done Dave, you've had another great year … Not sure what you've been doing," he said.

He's previously called Beckham "annoying" and recently said it was "creepy" that the footballer kisses his daughter Harper on the lips.