Meghan Markle had the most expensive royal wardrobe of last year.
The Duchess of Sussex' wedding dress reportedly cost a staggering $419,000, while the gown she wore in her engagement photos cost a cool $118,000. And her outfits from the four-day tour of Australia with husband Prince Harry were worth just over $192,000.
So the chances of us normal people being able to copy her style are pretty rare. Who has a spare $2000 lying around for a Stella McCartney dress? Certainly not many of us.
Take the Roksanda Athena dress from her trip Down Under for example. The sleeveless navy frock with a statement light blue edging costs $2050 new - though it's currently on offer at David Jones for just $1440.
However, a fan page dedicated to Meghan's style has found a dupe of the $2000 dress that's strikingly similar - and it costs only $100.
British brand Hobbs, which sells to New Zealand customers, has a royal blue cap sleeve dress with a chunky light blue trim hem for just $100.
While it's not identical - Meghan's frock was sleeveless - it's definitely a noteworthy replica.
The two-tone midi "Helenora Dress" usually sells for $155 but has been discounted in a sale.
Meghan, 38, wore the dress while on a visit to the Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney last October. At the time she had just announced her pregnancy.
The Duchess regularly causes a frenzy over her fashion choices. When she wore a $50 dress from high-street retailer H&M in January, the nude body-con number sold out almost instantly.
In fact, the mayhem is so extreme it has been dubbed the "Meghan effect".
It's a similar situation for her royal sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who also sends fans into a spin with her outfit choices.