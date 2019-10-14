Three little stars - they were probably red once. And the neon strip lighting around them probably glowed once too, with that kind of galactic hope that cropped up in 90s architecture, reaching for the millennium, like the gaudy planetary spire still sitting like an alfalfa atop Queen St's Sky City Metro.

The stars that still hover over Mercury Plaza have faded now, and years of motorway fumes run in dirty streaks down the stucco teal band below. But anyone who's fallen for this place – and that includes Richie McCaw – has never been fussed about its dilapidated state.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chinese Cuisine

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Gum Sarn Asian supermarket

E-Sarn Wok

Ruang Thong Thai

Koreaunts