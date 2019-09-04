In light of accusations that he is linked to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew has reportedly been excused from royal engagements.

According to the New York Post, the Queen's son has been excluded from a number of upcoming formal events in Northern Ireland.

One organiser said that if the prince did attend, the narrative of their event would completely change, reports Sky News.

One of the events was the opening of a railway station with a $9.6 million reconstruction, and others that hadn't yet been listed due to security reasons.

The Prince is still formally listed to appear at his namesake youth golf tournament, the annual Duke Of York Young Champions Trophy at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

On December 6 2010, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was seen leaving his home before Prince Andrew was also spotted inside. Photo / Supplied

Sky News reports that the club's committee was told the prince's presence would be "inapporpriate". Even so, they won't uninvite him as he is a respected patron.

The club is reportedly waiting to see if he still shows up.

A palace spokesperson explained to Sky News the Duke had: "a full program in Northern Ireland."

The Prince found himself in hot water after he was accused of groping a young woman's breast while at Epstein's Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court. Photo / AP

Virginia Roberts Giuffre said she was a 15-year-old working at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein.

News.com.au reports that Giuffre has previously alleged that she had sex with Britain's Prince Andrew "three times, including one orgy" in London, at Epstein's home, and at an "orgy" on his private island in the Caribbean, according to court papers filed in Florida.

She said: "He knows exactly what he's done, and I hope he comes clean about it."

The Duke of York denied her claim and in a statement he said he did not "see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that led to Epstein's arrest and conviction".

Prince Andrew was also found to have spent time at Epstein's Upper East Side Manhattan mansion after he'd been jailed for sex with a minor, reports news.com.au.

He said it was "a mistake and an error" to see Epstein after the convicted sex offender's earlier release from prison.

• Additional reporting by news.com.au