One proposal wasn't enough for this creative boyfriend who "secretly" proposed to his girlfriend through a series of images over an entire month.

Edi Okoro purchased a diamond ring earlier this year to propose to his girlfriend Cally Read but wanted to wait for the right moment.

Okoro, 30, took some daring photos of himself holding the ring in plain sight but his girlfriend had no clue, he revealed to Femail.

Edi Okoro purchased the diamond ring earlier this year but did not want to rush the proposal.

"Those who have gone through this (and those who will soon find out), you want to propose in a way that speaks to you as a person and couple," he said.

Advertisement

"Some plan a flash mob, a fancy meal, or even arrange a 'marry me' sign. I couldn't do this because 'Edi doesn't plan' ... I'm a spontaneous improviser."

Okoro new that his now-fiancee would be able to tell if he had planned an elaborate proposal.

"Those who have gone through this (and those who will soon find out), you want to propose in a way that speaks to you as a person and couple," Okoro wrote on Facebook

Okoro's girlfriend had no idea he had been taking the sneaky images for an entire month.

"Because of this I took the ring with me everywhere hoping 'the moment' would arise in line with my spontaneous style," he said to Femail.

"After a month or so of waiting for the right moment, I was sitting on the sofa admiring 'my precious', yes I became very attached to this ring by this point."

"Cally almost caught me staring at the ring and it hit me. All these missed opportunities mixed in with the thought - Cally doesn't know I have the ring. I should just start documenting these moments."

"Some plan a flash mob, a fancy meal, or even arrange a 'marry me' sign. I couldn't do this because 'Edi doesn't plan' ... I'm a spontaneous improviser," he said.

Okoro started small at first and took photos of the ring while his girlfriends back was turned towards him, but things escalated quickly.

He put the ring in her jewellery box for two days, and she still did not pick up on anything.

The idea was to take multiple photos in daring scenarios until Okoro found the perfect time to propose.

For weeks he played a dangerous game until the special moment finally arose.

Advertisement

Okoro has not revealed how he actually proposed, telling Femail that he will share their special moment later this week on Facebook.

The pair shared a photo together after Read said "Yes!" to Okoro's proposal.