With Hurricane Dorian fast approaching the Bahamas, Chella Phillips did what she had done countless times before - tracking down stray and abandoned dogs in the New Providence area and taking them back to her home.

As the devastating storm hit the islands, almost 100 dogs were safe from harm at Phillips' home thanks to her role working for the charity The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau.

In a Facebook post that went viral, Phillips shared several photos and updates on the dogs as Hurricane Dorian slammed into the island and the canines made themselves at home in the cramped temporary shelter.

"97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom. It has been insane since last night, poop and piss non stop but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in," she wrote.

The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau is a nonprofit organisation that works to send local dogs to adoption and rescue agencies in the United States.

"We may not get hit as hard as other islands and the saddest part is that after the hurricane leaves the Bahamas, some islands will take a long time to recover.

"Each island has abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now."

Phillips said when she shared the post it marked the fourth anniversary of her helping homeless dogs.

She said she had cared for almost 1000 abandoned dogs.

The Facebook post has more than 41,000 shares and nearly 300 comments.

People who've heard about her efforts have donated crates for the sick and frightened dogs. A fundraising page has also been started to help with costs.

In a further post, Phillips said she wished she could take in more animals.

"For all the ones asking.. yes.. everyone here gets along and welcome the newcomers with tail wags cause they know they are their brothers and sisters in suffering on the streets.

"They are not like the selfish humans that mistreated and abused them or simply passed them by and let them to die on the streets.

"Each of my babies deserve to have loving homes, so please, I am begging for rescues to help them!!

"My heart is breaking that I left so many on the streets cause I had no more room to bring them.. Please.. Please!!"

As the storm hit, Phillips updated Facebook with a post that described a rough night with the terrified animals.

"We are alright after a stressful night were we flooded bad inside the refuge, not even 3 pumps could contain the rain from washing us inside and after an hour all 3 pumps reheated and burned down and we have been outside with buckets fighting a losing battle," she posted on Facebook.

"All services are down, all TVs are fried from the lightning's so no more cartoons for the sick dogs until we can purchase new ones.

"My brother slept an hour, I had been on my feet without any sleep drying the house and looking after my terrified dogs.

"I pray for the other islands who have unimaginable damages and I don't see how any dogs or any living being could have survived outside. My heart goes out to them.

"Thank you for the outpouring support and heartfelt prayers from so many people that don't even know us, my post from yesterday went viral and total strangers are reaching out to us giving us the exposure that we need so bad."