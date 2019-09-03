It's supposed to be the happiest day of your life.

But for one bride it ended up being the most embarrassing but hilarious moment in her life after her awkward bathroom faux pas was caught on camera.

Surrounded by her closest friends and family, the bride walked down the aisle to tie the knot with her fiance.

But as she embraced the love of her life she told him an embarrassing secret.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for her, she didn't realise he was wearing a microphone, and her secret conversation was soon announced to the whole wedding party.

As the background music reaches an emotional peak, the woman turned to her man and whispered: "I took a really big dump right before I came down the aisle."

The bride lets the groom in on a little secret. Photo / Twitter, llogan383

The embarrassing bathroom admission prompts the groom to ask: "What the hell is wrong with you?" before revealing that he is wearing a microphone. "Oops!"

The bride responded: "Why are you wearing a microphone?" to which he replied "for moments like that.

"The videographer heard what you just said."

The groom breaks the unwelcome news. Photo / llogan383 / Twitter

The groom smirks at his beloved bride.

The bride then whispered "oh god" before bursting into laughter.

After the wedding the pair posted the video to Twitter and alerted Jimmy Fallon to the embarrassing mishap.

The pair's big moment has been viewed more than 62,000 times.

Advertisement

On Twitter, the groom revealed "I married a pretty awesome lady" and said the video is "funny every time".