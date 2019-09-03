A woman's wheelchair was branded a "hoax" after she stood up for a few moments during a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Kristen Waldbieser has a condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which causes her heart rate to increase abnormally when she sits or stands up, Metro UK reports.

The condition makes it hard for her to walk for long distances, making here an ambulatory wheelchair user.

This means the author can walk or stand but sometimes needs a wheelchair on days when she is feeling really unwell.

Unfortunately, this also confuses the public when they see her walking.

Last weekend, Waldbieser came across this problem when she visited Disneyland to see the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park area.

When she arrived at the theme park, she posed for a picture in her wheelchair with her book Princess Audrey Saves the Prince, which tells the story of a princess with disabilities.

Then she took another photo, but this time she was standing up.

While Waldbieser was standing, she claims someone yelled out: "Oh, the wheelchair is a hoax!"

Although the person told her they were kidding, the comment hurt Waldbieser.

"The words stung with me. No, I don't need my wheelchair every day. But my wheelchair helps me get places that I otherwise probably couldn't go," she wrote on social media.

"But just because I don't need it every day, doesn't mean it's not real and it's not needed. It is not a hoax.

"And even jokingly, it's not ok to say that to someone. Not all disabilities or chronic illness looks the same.

"And it's time to break that stigma that those with chronic illnesses are faking it, which, unfortunately, is heard by so many far too often.

"Long story short, you never know someone else's story, so please be kind with your words."

The post received more than 25,000 shares, 35,000 likes and more than 3000 comments.

"You are rocking that wheelchair," one commented. "People are so cruel these days and so sorry this happened to you. Thank you for educating people on this important issue."

Another agreed: "This is such an important message! So sorry this happened to you but it's awesome you're making it an opportunity to educate, your post has reached a lot of folks!"

Others shared their own personal experiences with suffering from a chronic condition but being able to stand up sometimes even though they have a wheelchair.

"That's awful! I too can stand up from my wheelchair, but it always makes me feel awkward because I'm afraid for reactions like this," one person commented.

"It would really ruin my day if someone said that to me."

Another wrote: "I get that too. I can't stay on my feet very long due to weakness and pain. Say to yourself 'what people think of me is none of my business'. Carry on getting out in whatever way you can!"