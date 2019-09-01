Christian Dior has landed in hot water over a new advertising campaign starring Johnny Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was announced last year as the face of new men's fragrance Sauvage, a French word meaning "wild".

The ads, which are now across billboards, shop fronts and bus stops around Sydney and Melbourne, are also airing on television.

The renewed campaign comes just weeks after Depp settled his divorce with Amber Heard, amid allegations of domestic violence. During the breakup, Heard stated that Depp had been violent toward her on a number of occasions, though she later withdrew the claims.

Earlier this month, they agreed on a $14 million settlement, which Heard has announced she will donate to the American Civil Liberties Union, an organisation aimed at tackling violence against women.

Some Australians are apparently upset by Dior's Depp campaign, with the Advertising Standards Bureau reporting it's received "a couple of complaints".

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that while ASB boss Fiona Jolly wouldn't reveal the exact nature of the complaints, she confirmed they "centre around the use of the actor in the advertisements".

Last week, Heard blasted Depp after he "cut out the middle man" and donated a portion of the settlement money directly to her chosen charity, claiming he should now pay double.

As her team told TMZ: "If Johnny wishes to change the settlement agreement, we must insist that he honour the full amount by donating $22 million to charity, which after accounting for his tax deduction, is equal to his $14 million payment obligation to Amber. We would also insist that the full amount be paid immediately and not drawn out over many years."

The rep even went on to suggest Depp was attempting to use it as a tax write-off.

"Anything less would be a transparent attempt by Johnny's counsel, Laura Wasser and Patti Glaser, to reduce their client's true payment by half under the guise of new-found concern for charities that he has never previously supported."