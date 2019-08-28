For some people, it will sound like a fantastic dream. For others, it will be more of a nightmare.

Either way, experts predict that in 50 years' time, we will be holidaying in space, eating burgers made of insects and travelling via underwater highways.

A report commissioned by mobile phone makers Samsung has drawn up a startling picture of how our lives might look by the year 2069.

It tells of tiny computers implanted into our bodies that translate foreign languages in an instant. And microchips under the skin will also be used to keep our health in check.

Sensors will tell us exactly what our bodies need at any time – so that we can eat food that has been carefully tailored to our personal nutritional requirements.

This is where the bug burgers come in – researchers claim that insects will become so widespread that they will be one of our main sources of protein and that every kitchen will even be equipped with small insect farms.

One of the authors, Jacqueline de Rojas, said: "The next 50 years will bring the largest technological changes and innovations we have ever seen in our work and leisure. The Digital Revolution, just as the Industrial Revolution did 250 years ago, is challenging all our assumptions about how we shall lead our future lives."

The Future In Focus report predicts we will wind down at the end of the day by watching television programmes beamed directly to our brains, via "optoelectronic devices", or surf the web simply by "plugging ourselves in".

Advances will mean that people will be able to replace failing organs at will, with new ones produced by 3D printers and transplanted by robotic surgeons capable of incredible levels of precision. We will also rely on automated assistants to clean our homes, and act as "virtual carers" in old age.

The radical improvements to healthcare and diet mean that people born around 2069 could expect to live forever – even battling dementia by uploading their memories into virtual storage. But competition for space will be fierce given the inevitable population explosion. In addition to vertical farms, 2069 will see the dawn of the age of the 'earth-scraper' – structures built many-storeys deep into the ground.

The underwater highways will allow us to travel faster, so that we could go from London to Scandinavia in less than an hour.

Or, if we fancy hopping across to New York, we could board a reusable rocket that will travel outside the atmosphere before dropping back down to earth at 20,000 miles an hour – cutting the journey time to 30 minutes. Space enthusiasts will also be able to spend their holidays in luxury hotels orbiting the moon or other planets.

But whilst these developments may excite some, for others they are horrifying. A survey by Samsung found that nearly two-thirds of Britons like the sound of a self-cleaning home, but only 14 percent find the idea of eternal life or plugging their brains into the web appealing.

15 dreams that could become reality

Drone-style air taxis and buses

Hotels orbiting the Moon and other planets

Underwater highways

Eternal life, with memories uploaded to virtual storage to combat dementia

Mass-scale 3D printing of organs for immediate use

Self-cleaning homes using robot technology

Earth-scrapers (inverted skyscrapers going underground)

London to New York in 30 minutes by rocket

Virtual multi-sensory holidays

TV and films beamed directly into your brain

Robotic surgeons and doctors

Virtual companions and carers to support our health 24/7

Body implants that monitor our health and translate languages

High street takeaways selling "insect burgers"

Vertical farming, using the sides of buildings for crops