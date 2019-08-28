A young schoolboy has received worldwide praise after a photo was posted of him consoling an autistic classmate who was crying.

Courtney Coko Moore uploaded an image of the moment her son Christian held hands with the other boy Connor who was having a tough time on his first day of school.

The snap was captioned: "I'm so proud of my son, he [saw] a kid balled up into a corner crying, so he went to console him, grabbed his hand and walked him inside of the school! It is an honour to raise such a loving, compassionate child! He's a kid with a big heart, the first day of school started off right."

Connor's mother April Cites has since seen the photo and says she was touched by the year 2 student's gesture to her son.

Cites told Kansas local news she worries every day that her son will be bullied but that she was filled with so much warmth at Christian's act of kindness.

"Tell your son I said thank you so very much! That little boy he helped is my son and is autistic, I worry every day that he is going to get bullied for being different and your son just absolutely warmed my heart.

Eight-year-old Christian (right) holds hands with Connor, who was crying. Photo / Facebook

"If there were more children like him I wouldn't worry about such things."

"I hope that this will be the beginning of a new friendship for both our boys. Your son was so sweet," she said, adding her son struggles with speech as well.

Moore responded saying Christian too struggles with speech and both boys are unique in their own way.

"I hope that this will be the beginning of a new friendship for both of our sons. Your son was so sweet."