New Zealand's first Bachelor, Art Green, and his wife, Matilda, are counting down to the arrival of their first child together, a son.

The couple have posted a cute photo to Instagram of the nursery in their Warkworth home, captioning the image: "See you soon little man, we're ready and waiting for you! #39weeks"

The photo reveals a cosy armchair covered with a sheepskin, a chest of drawers with books and toys and two sketches of rabbits hung on duck-egg blue walls.

In April, the Instagram-savvy duo announced they are "so bloody excited" to be expecting a boy.

While they've kept potential names to themselves, Art told Woman's Day their kids will be "free-range babies".

"We really want our kids to grow up surrounded by nature and, as a family, living off the land as best we can."

The Greens were married on Waiheke Island in February in a small ceremony where Matilda also took the opportunity to announce her pregnancy to family and friends.