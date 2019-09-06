Restaurant reviewer Kim Knight fails to get onboard at Platform 8.

Platform 8
26 Te Taou Cres
Ph: (09) 972 1848

WE SPENT: $155 for two.
WE THOUGHT: 10 - Disappointing

It seemed appropriate to make a reservation. The restaurant, after all, used to be a train station.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sarah wore a black velvet coat and a black cloche hat. She looked like a glamorous lady novelist who might retire to the smoking car for a small sherry before plotting the demise of an unscrupulous bounder.

She would have had time for several sherries. She would have been in Taumarunui before the first course

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.