Can't get to the rugby? Eat (and drink) like you're there at this excellent new Japanese restaurant in Kingsland. Reviewed by Kim Knight.

Japanese Lantern Street Bar
484 New North Rd, Kingsland
Ph: (09) 815 8057

WE SPENT: $159.50
WE THOUGHT: 17 - Great

In case you haven't heard, Japan is an island country in East Asia. It has a population of 126 million, its major industries include motor vehicles and electronics and, oh yeah, next week it hosts this thing called the Rugby World Cup.

If Japan is not yet on your radar, you'll be hard pressed to avoid it for the

