Flight logs have surfaced revealing Jeffrey Epstein's private jet carried Prince Andrew from the Caribbean to the US, along with a former Miss Russia, who has since served jail time.

In 1999, the Duke of York and pageant queen Anna Malova spent time together on Epstein's private Caribbean Island, and then flew to the US on the convicted sex offender's "Lolita Express", reports The Sun.

The billionaire, who died by suicide while awaiting trial, was believed to own Little St James, nicknamed "Paedophile Island", where he had sex with under-aged girls.

The Sunday Times reports that while Epstein was one of nine passengers on the plane, as well as British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, now known as Epstein's "madam", flight logs presented in court also show Prince Andrew was on the jet - which his friend is believed to have used for group sex.

Evidence of the flight has been revealed in documents that relate to some of the multimillion-dollar lawsuits of some of Epstein's victims.

Pilot David Rodgers said in a court testimony this week that on a 2001 trip, he flew Epstein, Prince Andrew and Epstein's alleged 17-year-old sex slave, Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, to the US Virgin Islands.

While he did not say anything incriminating about the prince he confirmed he was on the jet on multiple occasions, reports The Sun.

Rodgers also claimed the royal was on a flight from Santa Fe, New Mexico to Florida on March 31. However, Royal Court Circular documents show Andrew had commitments in London on March 28 and April 2.

An image has also surfaced of Prince Andrew with his arm around Giuffre. Her allegations against Epstein, submitted to a court in 2014, were later thrown out by a judge who ordered them to be struck from the record as "immaterial and impertinent".

The Duke of York broke his silence in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace about his involvement with Epstein, saying he never witnessed anything illegal.

Footage surfaced of Prince Andrew staying at Epstein's New York home in 2010 - two years after financier Epstein was convicted of child sex crimes, the Daily Mail reports.

He defended his friendship with him and acknowledged it was a mistake to see him after his 2010 release from an 18-month prison term for prostituting minors.

Last week, emails claimed Prince Andrew received a foot massage from a young woman in Epstein's luxury New York apartment from "two young well-dressed Russian women".

Since Epstein's death, at least five women have filed lawsuits against his $887 million estate.

The Duke of York is currently in Spain with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, while Buckingham Palace battles to clear his name.

In a previous statement, the Palace said: "The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes.

"His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent."