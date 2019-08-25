A porn star found living in a Las Vegas storm drain has sparked a crowdfunding campaign to find her a home.

Jenni Lee, aka Stephanie Saddora, was found by a documentary maker living beneath the city in tunnels prone to flooding.

Lee was once one of the world's top porn stars and still ranks 119th in the world.

Her latest movie was uploaded just a year ago.

Concerned fans launched a crowdfunding campaign to get her to "start over".

"Stephanie S (aka Jenni Lee) performed as an adult movie actress before becoming homeless," the campaign states.

"She currently lives underground in a tunnel in Las Vegas.

Lee lives alongside 300 others in the tunnels beneath Las Vegas. Photo / YouTube

"We are trying to raise funds to help her get medical treatment, pay for a safe shelter and get any other assistance she might need on the way out of there.

"With the money raised we will approach professionals who have experience with these situations, especially in the Las Vegas area."

When interviewed by the film crew who discovered gher, Lee said she made "genuine friends" in the tunnels and didn't want to leave.

"I used to be so hot," she told the interviewer, recalling her porn career.

About her current homeless reality, she said: "It's not as difficult as you might think, everybody's really respectful.

"Everybody's good to each other, which I don't think you find much.

"I'm happy, I have everything I need here."