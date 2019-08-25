What a catch!

A woman from upstate New York made what some are calling "the catch of a lifetime" upon reeling in a fish that appears to have two mouths.

Debbie Geddes caught the unique fish while she was out on Lake Champlain with her husband, she told Fox News.

"When this particular fish bit, it felt like I had a nice fish on," she explained. "I actually commented, 'I hope it's as big as it feels!' When we got it in the boat I couldn't believe what I was seeing! Two mouths! And yet this fish was healthy and thriving! Pretty amazing! We quickly took a few pictures and released the fish."

The photo of the fish, uploaded to Facebook by Ms Geddes' co-worker Adam Facteau, unsurprisingly went viral.

This isn't terrifying at all. Photo / Facebook

"She wasn't convinced anyone would care about the catch," Facteau told Fox News. "I knew it would be popular."

The image has since been shared nearly 5000 times.

"I just can't believe all the attention this has received," Ms Geddes said. "The public's responses/theories are quite interesting, to say the least. I personally believe it was caused by a previous injury, most likely from another angler."

Many commenters blamed pollution, while others agreed with Geddes' injury theory.