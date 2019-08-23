A husband who suffers from dementia has remarried his wife of 12 years after he proposed again because he couldn't remember their first wedding.

Scottish man Bill Duncan has been with his wife Anne for 18 years, but the 71-year-old has forgotten many parts of their life together due to his illness.

Thinking Anne, 69, was only his girlfriend, Bill popped the question last week.

Over the past nine years, Anne had cared for her husband full time, so she admitted the proposal came as a bit of a shock.

Thinking he'd forget about his latest proposal, Bill pestered Anne asking when they'd be walking down the aisle.

"We'd been to a family member's wedding earlier in the month, and clearly it touched Bill as he turned to me not long after and said that he wanted to be with me forever.

"He asked me when would we be walking up the aisle together, and I thought he would just forget he'd asked me that, but then the next day he said it again.

"I had some friends coming over on the weekend and thought that would be the perfect time to have our second wedding if Bill still wanted to by then.

"Every day, he asked me about our wedding, and finally on 17 August, I walked down the aisle with my wonderful husband, 12 years after our first wedding."

Anne's daughter Andrea convinced her to buy a dress for the day, making it an extra special occasion.

The couple renewed their vowels surrounded by a small group of friends and family in the back garden.

The couple had been married for 12 years until Bill popped the question for a second time. Photo / STV News

Since remarrying Anne, Bill has been on cloud nine and has been very affectionate.

She said: "Bill has been so affectionate ever since I accepted his proposal, lavishing me in kisses and cuddles.

"Since his diagnosis, his displays of affection have become scarce, so to have all of this love radiating from him towards me has been truly wonderful."

The couple first met in 2001 when Bill was performing as an entertainer and magician in Aberdeen.

The pair tied the knot for the first time in 2007 and have a daughter.