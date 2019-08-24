Kids spend a week learning to sew and self-brand, and then, of course, they walk the runway.

It's never too early to start working on your brand. This dictum, at the heart of so much young entrepreneurship, is the guiding principle of the Unincorporated Life, a high-end fashion camp for kids, in Hollywood.

Over the course of a week, students ages 6-18 learn how to build and brand a clothing line from scratch: They design and sew outfits; make logos; form a customer profile for their target demographic; and market their wares (mostly to their parents).

The program ends with

