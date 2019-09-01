It's time to take a big-picture view on full-fat dairy, says Niki Bezzant.

Do you do dairy? It's a fairly common question these days, with more of us going dairy-free than ever, and non-dairy milks expanding in range and popularity.

I don't mind a spot of plant milk, but I'm a dairy lover at heart. So I was interested to see the recent update to heart-healthy eating guidelines from the Australian Heart Foundation.

It's now advised Aussies that full-fat milk, cheese and yoghurt are okay for healthy people. After looking at the evidence, the foundation's scientists said there wasn't enough

