Hordes of confused Instagrammers are trying to declare sovereignty from Instagram. Do they accidentally have a point?

If you're on Instagram, then you've probably heard the news about Instagram. "Don't forget tomorrow starts the new Instagram rule where they can use your photos," the blurry image-text reads. "Don't forget Deadline today!!! It can be used in court cases in litigation against you." Luckily, "it" can be stopped, in accordance with specific laws, by a "simple copy and paste."

If a legally binding social media repost sounds obviously bogus to you, then you are not Julia Roberts, Taraji P. Henson, Judd

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Zuck man himself

Related articles:

The recitation of the legalistic incantations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.