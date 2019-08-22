A court has ordered a 13-year-old cancer patient to undergo surgery and medical treatment against her and her mother's wishes.

Kylee Dixon was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer in 2018 after complaining of extreme pain.

After going through six months of chemotherapy and other aggressive procedures at Oregon Health and Science University, her mum Christina Dixon decided to take her home after she couldn't bear to see her daughter suffer through the painful treatment.

Dixon says her daughter begged her to take her home and explore other alternative medicines.

Advertisement

"I couldn't do it any more and my daughter wanted to go home. She had enough too. She begged me to take her home before they did more chemo."

Christina soon started treating her daughter's cancer with a regimen of cannabis oil, vitamins and herbs.

Within weeks Kylee noticed a huge difference, with Christina saying it was the first time her cancer had started reversing, although the claim has not been verified.

"My daughter's cancer has not spread. And no, she hasn't had chemotherapy or any other treatments for the last 11 months. She is thriving, surviving, and doing better than ever," she said.

Christina Gale Dixon, left, is believed to have fled with her 13-year-old daughter, Kylee. Photo / Wilsonville Police Department

However, the state of Oregon intervened and filed a dependency petition against the mother, stating she neglected her child's medical needs.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Christine Landers said CBD oil is not a recognised treatment for Kylee's cancer.

In June, the courts ordered Kylee to be removed from her mother and placed in state care.

However, when it came time to pick her up, Christina and Kylee were nowhere to be seen.

Advertisement

Days after the custody order was issued, the Wilsonville Police Department released a bulletin asking for help finding Kylee, who they branded a "MISSING/ENDANGERED JUVENILE."

Christina Dixon opted for her daughter to be treated by alternative treatments like CBD oil. Photo / KGW8

On June 13 the pair was found in Las Vegas and Kylee was taken back to Oregon.

Christina has since called the incident "medical kidnapping" and said "I'm literally getting punished for saving my daughter's life."

Her daughter seems to agree. Kylee published a YouTube video where she said: "How is this fair for me? Nobody fights for me beside my mum."

She continues to say: "This could be your daughter and all I am asking if for somebody to help my mum."

Christina hasn't seen her daughter since.

In a court hearing on July 29, Kylee's lawyer said she doesn't want surgery, however officials say she will die if she doesn't.

This week the courts ordered Kylee to go back to traditional cancer treatments but requested she is placed in the care of a family member.

Christina Dixon now faces charges of criminal mistreatment.