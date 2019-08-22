A German theme park has been forced to close one of its rides after there was outrage it looked like "flying swastikas".

The ride, called the Eagle's Flight, features a set of four eagle-shaped cars, connected at a right angle to the central axis.

However, tourists and viewers have since hit out at the theme park, saying the ride looks like a swastika and is highly inappropriate.

"You really do not have the words. Something like that would have to be banned," one person wrote.

Advertisement

A guest at the park added: "Of course you have to watch what you make, this is a very sensitive area."

Rüdiger Braun, the owner of the park, told reporters he had not noticed the ride's resemblance to an iconic symbol of Nazi Germany until a video of the ride had been posted online.

A theme park ride in Germany has closed down after "resembling swastikas". Photo / Reddit

Braun told local media he apologised "to all persons who feel disturbed and insulted by our design" and said that the ride would be redesigned to have three cars on each arm instead of four.

"I'd like to stress how sorry we are to anyone who has felt at all insulted by this design."

In Germany, Nazi symbols and propaganda, like swastikas, are illegal.

The law also prohibits "incitement to hatred," which has long been used to prosecute actions like Holocaust denial.

It states that the "use of symbols of unconstitutional organisations" is banned, with punishments of up to three years in prison.