There isn't a sriracha bottle in sight at this sleek and modern Thai eatery in Remuera, reviewed by Kim Knight.

Ginger
602 Remuera Rd, Remuera
Ph: (09) 523 2626

WE THOUGHT: 17 - Great
WE SPENT: $190 for two

Only one of my nostrils was working the night I went to Ginger.

A head cold had taken out the other and, perhaps, my critical faculties. I tasted six dishes. Delicious, I said. Delicious, delicious and very delicious.

I consulted my dining companion. I took leftovers home for further analysis. Everywhere, the same verdict - Ginger is a wee gem.

It's not just the

