A photo of Speaker Trevor Mallard feeding the Waiariki MP's son has gone viral worldwide.

Tāmati Coffey brought 6-week-old Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey to work with him on his first day back at work since taking paternity leave.

Mallard took it upon himself to take on babysitting duties and brought the adorable baby to his seat and fed him a bottle while presiding over the debate.

"Normally the Speaker's chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family," Mallard posted on Twitter along with photos.

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019

Video from the chamber shows the father of three rocking the baby as he warns an MP his speaking time has expired.

It's not the first time an MP has brought a baby to Parliament - in 2017 Labour's Willow-Jean Prime brought her 3-month-old baby Heeni with her while the House debated extending paid parental leave.

Many people on social media praised the Speaker's actions.

Other MP's were delighted at having the baby at Parliament.

Green party MP Gareth Hughes shared a photo saying: "Lovely to have a baby in the House, and what a beautiful one."

Lovely to have a baby in the House, and what a beautiful one @tamaticoffey pic.twitter.com/EP6iP9eQES — Gareth Hughes (@GarethMP) August 21, 2019

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman tweeted: "Who needs to see this today? Every single last one of us, that's who."

Who needs to see this today? Every single last one of us, that’s who. Here’s a brand new papa holding his new born in our House of Representatives right now 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/NU00SHfKFT — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) August 21, 2019

This was in stark comparison to Denmark's Speaker's reaction when another legislator brought a baby into Parliament a few months ago, SBS News reports.

"You are not welcome with your baby in the Parliament's chamber," the Speaker said, kicking out the legislator.

Also a week ago, a video of Zuleikha Hassan, a Kenyan lawmaker, circulated after she was kicked out of parliament for bringing her baby to work.

While we are kicking babies out of Parliament, a politician in New Zealand showed up in the House with his toddler and the Speaker temporarily took up babysitting duties. pic.twitter.com/rMAWAzdOd6 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 21, 2019

When Mallard became Speaker in 2017, he promised to make Parliament a more family-friendly place.

After New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern brought her baby daughter - Neve - to her debut speech at the United Nations in New York, politicians are increasingly following her lead and proving that parenting and politics can go hand-in-hand.