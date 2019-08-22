A home security camera has captured footage of what is claimed to be a small boy and his pet walking through the kitchen entrance.

The footage shows a living room with a cat sitting in the middle, but in the bottom right-hand corner of the video, a small misty figure enters out of the kitchen followed by an even smaller moving blur.

The small figures appear to be moving forward and backward before disappearing out of sight.

The home security footage was posted on YouTube by Joel Nolan earlier this month.

"On August 8th, 2019 at 12:54 am our security camera picked up a strange visitor walking through the kitchen," he said.

"Some claim it's a little boy and their pet. We don't know for sure, but let us know what you think."

The video has been played thousands of times over and has gone viral on a Reddit forum with users trying to figure out what the mysterious moving mists are.

"Anyone die recently in the family I wonder? Pretty cool but you don't see much. It looks like someone walking around," one user asked Nolan.

"No recent deaths, fortunately. We've been digging into the house's history to see if there's any significance with the date of the occurrence. Not much activity before or after," he replied.

Others have shared a more natural explanation for the movement claiming that it could be dust or even a spider.

Earlier this year a grieving mother allegedly saw the ghost of her dead son on the security camera in her kitchen after a transparent figure set off the sensor.