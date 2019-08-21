A hangover is something that, try as we might to avoid, has struck down the best of us after a big night out.

It turns out, indulging in a few too many drinks isn't the only thing that can make us feel queasy and exhausted. Exercise can also cause the same pain.

Like a regular hangover, a fitness hangover can leave you feeling unsettled, nauseous and sick to your stomach, without the fun (or terrible) flashbacks from the night before.

According to an American study by health brand LifeAid, the fitness hangover affects more than 50 per cent of people who regularly hit the gym, reports the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

According to American GP and medical advisor, Dr Clare Morrison, that hangover-like feeling comes down to the rise of glucose levels during exercise while salt is simultaneously excreted.

Why it happens

Dr Clare Morrison told Metro.co.uk: "Firstly, strenuous exercise causes blood to be diverted away from the digestive system, to the muscles, heart and lungs. If you eat a rich meal shortly before exercise, it won't be digested properly, potentially causing nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

"In addition, exercise uses up glucose, and glycogen stores, leading to nausea, headaches and shakiness."

When we sweat, we lose salt and fluid so it's not surprising if you end up feeling a bit out of sorts after an intense workout.

How to avoid it

Bupa Health is an international healthcare company. One of its advisors, Jake Williams, shared with UK fashion and beauty site Red, that while aching muscles are normal after a workout, you don't have to struggle to walk the next day.

Warming up for at least a few minutes is important, and so is a cardio cool-down at a low intensity to minimise muscle soreness the next day.

Before you work out, eat strategically to avoid feeling sick after.

It is important that one fills up afterwards on the fluids one loses during exercise. Photo / Getty Images

Williams says: "As a rule, aim for a light meal or snack before working out, and try and give it between one and three hours to let your food digest.

Advertisement

"Eating a sensible amount and giving yourself enough time before working out will help prevent nausea."

After exercise, be conscious of replacing the liquid and salt your body will have lost. And be sure to avoid alcohol after a workout - it also removes salt from your body and dehydrates it.

"Just like a real hangover, a workout hangover will require plenty of rest and fluids to help you recover."