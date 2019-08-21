Meghan and Prince Harry have hired the third nanny for 3-month-old baby Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex has described their new employee as a "godsend", reports The Sun.

The woman was seen assisting the family on both the private jet holidays they have been on this month.

READ MORE • Harry and Meghan shell out $37,000 for 6-day holiday

Advertisement

After the Duke and Duchess' stay at Elton John's $26 million swanky home in Nice, the new nanny was spotted hopping aboard one of the fancy jets.

A source told The Sun: "Meghan is a very hands-on mum but the new nanny is a godsend. She is extremely professional, with a number of nannying years under her belt, and has fitted into the family really well.

"She's great with little Archie and just adores him. Harry and Meghan are very happy with her."

The first nanny appointed by the couple was reportedly let go because they dubbed her as "unprofessional". The second nanny is not full time and is only present at night.

The third will not be living with them but will be joining the family for their tour of Africa in September.

Archie will travel to Africa with his parents for his first royal tour next month. Photo / Instagram

Markle, Archie and nanny three will remain in South Africa while Harry travels further to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

READ MORE: • Harry and Meghan's first royal tour as a family announced

The nanny is the most recent staff addition for the Sussexes after they appointed a housekeeper for Frogmore Cottage.

Advertisement

READ MORE: • No staff at Frogmore: Harry and Meghan's plan to raise Archie

Recently they also appointed Fiona Mcilwham, a flying private secretary from the Foreign Office.

The Cambridges have had Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo as their nanny since 2014. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had the same nanny for their kids, Maria Teresa, since 2014.