A woman is still mortified after she picked up her dog from the groomer at the end of last month in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

On July 28th, Graziella Puleo took her dog, Lola, to the groomers to get her fur cut, teeth cleaned, nails trimmed and ears cleaned. When Puleo picked up her Golden Retriever and poodle mix, she came out with her eyebrows dyed green and pink ears.

When Graziella Puleo picked her dog up from the pet salon, she was horrified with what they had done. Photo / WPTV

"I heard about the groomers through a friend of a friend who takes their dog there," she told WPTV.

"Before taking Lola there, I searched up the place and found all their great reviews."

Advertisement

Amores Pet Salon Dog Grooming Day Care Boarding Spa offers a dog pick-up service, so they collected Lola at 11am local time and was told the dog would be dropped back off when she was done.

"Around 2.30pm, I messaged her and asked when Lola would be ready and she texted me back saying 6pm," said Puleo.

"Around 6.48pm, I texted her again asking when Lola was going to be dropped off, she called me and said her driver's car broke down and I would have to pick her up. Since I had to take my mother home from the hospital, I didn't make it to the groomers until 8pm."

When Lola walked out of the groomers, she was shocked at what they had done to her dog.

"I saw my dog come out the back room with green eyebrows and pink ears," she told WPTV.

"When I asked why she dyed her hair, her response was she felt the dog was missing something. She offered to take it off for me but I just wanted to take my dog home," she said.

"I asked the groomer if the dye was going to come out and she said yes. I paid and just quickly rushed my dog out of there to take her home. I didn't see all the marks on her until I inspected her at home. When I bathed her, the dye only faded, it did not come out. It is still in her hair to this day."

Puleo revealed that Lola's nails were not finished and nor were her teeth cleaned. The groomer said this was because the dog was not co-operative.

Advertisement

She got a refund the next day and was offered complimentary grooming for Lola's next visit, Puleo declined.

To add to the disastrous salon visit, the dog got a bad infection on her underside following the visit.

"I had to rush my dog to the vet because the infection got worse," Puelo said.

"The vet said she got the infection from her having [an] open wound and bacteria getting into it."

WPTV reached out to the pet salon for comment, they shared that the incident was a misunderstanding. The owner, Raquel Adams, said that the dye job was done as a kind gesture when they had heard Puelo's mother was in the hospital.

Puelo told WPTV that Lola's fur is still dyed which her vet said would have to grow out on its own.