Either the Kardashian clan need to hire a new photo editor, or Kim has been hiding a sixth toe.

In a new ad campaign for Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's perfume range, Kim appears to be sporting an extra toe on one foot.

"Why you got 6 toes?" asked one fan on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner picked up an "extra piggy" for their new ad campaign. Photo / Instagram

"Broooo go back to Aug 11 photo and she only has 5 toes. How do you mess up so badly by editing on a 6th toe," asked another.

A rep for the Kardashian family reportedly told Page Six that the confusing illusion is the result not of Photoshop, but of the sideways angle of the star's foot.

This isn't the first time the family has been called out for a photoshop fail on the toe front however.

Can you spot double thumbs, a foot with six toes and the sister who looks like a mannequin? Photo / Getty Images

In April, images were released from the promo shoot for their 16th series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

When Kim posted the shot, fans were quick to question a few things, such as what happened to the lower half of Khloé's body, which seems to have disappeared, why Kendall looks like she's been Photoshopped into the image, and whether Kourtney's foot was Photoshopped to unintentionally give her six toes.

"Where is Khloe's lower half of her body?" asked one fan, while another said: "What's up with Kourtney's left foot?"

"Kourtney has six toes," added another.

Then there was the time Khloé appeared to have two thumbs in an Instagram post showing off her blonde wig.