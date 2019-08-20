A 28-year-old US woman has been arrested after she pulled down her togs in a row over her topless sunbathing.

Anna Lee Halderman was arrested on Saturday after the July 15 incident at Compo Beach in Westport, Connecticut.

Police report that they were called by a woman complaining about indecent exposure, reports NBC New York.

The caller told police that Halderman has removed the top half of her togs to tan, prompting the caller to confront her, upset that she was baring her breasts in front of children.

Advertisement

Police said the caller told them that Halderman, who appeared intoxicated, then became belligerent and pulled her bikini bottoms down to expose her backside.

When interviewed by police, Halderman told officers she couldn't remember what had happened at the beach but apologised for her behaviour.

She had been charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace and released on a US$50,000 bond.

Halderman is the daughter of former CBS News producer Robert "Joe" Halderman, who was jailed in 2010 over a plot to extort US TV legend David Letterman out of US$2 million.