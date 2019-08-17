The Duchess of Sussex has been praised for finally bringing Prince Harry close to his father, Prince Charles.

Meghan Markle has had a very positive influence on Harry's relationship with his father, according to The Sun.

A royal expert says Meghan, who considers Charles "gentlemanly", has helped her husband "reconnect" with his father.

Harry and his brother Prince William hadn't had a particularly close relationship with their dad growing up.

Royal journalist, author and broadcaster Robert Jobson, has claimed that the new royal mum has changed that.

"Indeed, many believe Harry's new-found warmth towards his father is due to the prince's new bride," he told the Daily Express.

Prince Charles and Prince Henry are said to be closer than ever, thanks to Meghan's urging. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan gave birth to Charles' fourth grandchild Archie in May.

Jobson further revealed that the Duchess was a huge fan of Charles.

A palace source said of their first meeting: "When Meghan met the Prince of Wales she was bowled over by his gentlemanly charm.

"She told Prince Harry he was wonderful; welcoming, warm, hardworking, kind and stable.

"She made it clear that he should appreciate him and bond more."

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

Her message to harry, "look after the loving parent you have left" has led him to "reconnect" with his father.

It is said that Charles himself is believed to be impressed by his daughter-in-law, who he walked down the aisle in place of her estranged father Thomas Markle.

It is understood he told friends: "She is so intelligent and so nice. We could not like her more."