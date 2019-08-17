A Florida-based farm has managed to grow a unusual-looking avocado.

Miami Fruit, a produce company that sells fruit and vegetables online, shared the photo of the giant "long-neck" avocado to Facebook and people can't get enough of it.

"The avocados are popping off right now!" the company wrote. "South Florida farmers grow dozens of unique varieties not common in any other part of the mainland USA."

Rane Roatta, the company's co-founder, says they've been selling "long-neck" avocados for years.

The famous long neck avocado 🥑 Now is the time to order the long neck avocado box 📦 at miamifruit.org 🌈 Our last big harvest is this Monday 🌳 Long Neck Avocado Box available until August 14th! 💘 . Like ♥️ if this made you hungry 🤤 . What would you do with this avocado? 😋 . If you repost from us please make sure to give credit @miamifruit . Avo girl: @sowsproutgrow . Song: Avocado by Jah9 Posted by MiamiFruit on Friday, 9 August 2019



These "long-neck" avocados are of the pura vida variety and they can weigh anything between 453g and 1.3kg.

A standard hass avocado weighs about 151g.

Now for the bad news: If you were hoping to buy yourself a box of long-neck avos to go on your toast, you're out of luck this season.

Their season has just ended so you'll have to wait for next year.

"They are available to pre-order for next season," Roatta told the Today show.

People on Facebook can't get enough of this new avocado and have sent the company's posts viral.